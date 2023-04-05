More than half of properties sold in Kerry in 2021 were to buyers without a mortgage

Almost 55% of properties sold in Kerry in 2021, were to buyers without a mortgage.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

Almost 1,200 properties were sold in the year, with 650 to purchasers buying without finance.

Advertisement

The report also shows that Kerry had the the highest average age of a home buyer with a mortgage.

Figures released from the CSO’s Characteristics of Residential Property Purchasers – Estimates of Mortgage and Non-Mortgage Transactions report 2021, show that Kerry had the highest age nationally of home buyers purchasing a property with a mortgage.

The median age of purchasers in the county was 40, the lowest age nationally was in Meath and Kildare at 35; the national median age was 39.

Advertisement

According to the figures, Kerry also had the second highest average age of non-mortgage buyers, at 54.

The report finds that those purchasing dwellings with a mortgage paid more for a property in 2021, than those buying without finance.

The average price for a dwelling in the county for a buyer with a mortgage was €221,000; while the average price for non-mortgage buyers in 2021 was €181,300.

Advertisement

The median loan amount in the county in 2021 was €150,000.

The findings show that in Kerry, the average income of buyers with a mortgage was €71,000, compared with €42,800 for buyers without a mortgage.

In 2021, there were 1,190 completed dwelling sales; almost 55% of these were buyers without a mortgage (650), while 550 sales were from buyers with a mortgage.

Advertisement

The report did not provide information on the number of first time buyers in the county for 2021.