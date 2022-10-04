More than half of eligible staff at UHK got flu vaccine last winter

More than half (52%) of eligible staff at University Hospital Kerry got the flu vaccine last winter.

That's according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, on the uptake of the influenza vaccine among health care workers for the 2021 / 2022 season.

At UHK, 1,457 staff were eligible for the injection; 758 availed of it.

Nationally, 64% of health staff received the flu vaccine last winter.

The rollout of this year’s HSE Winter Vaccination Programme began yesterday.