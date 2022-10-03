Advertisement
More than 30,000 people in Kerry use the toilet as a bin

Oct 3, 2022 18:10 By radiokerrynews
More than 30,000 people in Kerry use the toilet as a bin
More than 30,000 people in Kerry use the toilet as a bin.

That’s according to a recent survey, which revealed that people in the county regularly flush wipes and other sanitary items down the toilet.

Irish Water and Clean Coasts have launched the “Think before you flush” campaign to combat this.

Research found one in five adults admit to regularly flushing unsuitable items, while those under 35 are twice as likely to dispose of wipes down the toilet.

Sinead McCoy of Clean Coasts says the message of “The Think Before You Flush” is simple - only the 3 Ps - pee, poo and paper - should be flushed down the toilet.

 

