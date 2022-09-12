Advertisement
News

More than 200 dwellings granted planning permission in Kerry between April and June

Sep 12, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
More than 200 dwellings granted planning permission in Kerry between April and June More than 200 dwellings granted planning permission in Kerry between April and June
Share this article

217 dwellings were granted planning permission in Kerry between April and June of this year.

That's according to figures provided by the Central Statistics Office.

Of those, 154 were houses and 63 were apartments; 96 of those were for newly constructed dwellings.

Advertisement

63 extensions were granted permission in Kerry while 44 alterations and conservations were approved in the county.

Nationally, there was an annual increase of 2% in the total number of dwellings approved at 11,374 units from April until June.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus