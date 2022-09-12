More than 200 dwellings granted planning permission in Kerry between April and June

217 dwellings were granted planning permission in Kerry between April and June of this year.

That's according to figures provided by the Central Statistics Office.

Of those, 154 were houses and 63 were apartments; 96 of those were for newly constructed dwellings.

63 extensions were granted permission in Kerry while 44 alterations and conservations were approved in the county.

Nationally, there was an annual increase of 2% in the total number of dwellings approved at 11,374 units from April until June.