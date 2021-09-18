More success for Kerry on final day at Ploughing Championships

There was more success for Kerry on the final day of the National Ploughing Championships.

The 90th edition of the competition took place in Laois between Wednesday and Friday of this week.

Kerry's John Healy placed second in the Junior Conventional Plough Class A Grade yesterday.

It rounds off a successful week for the county at the Championships, following a first-place finish, two second places, and a third place by Kerry ploughmen on Wednesday.

Tralee company Brandon Bioscience was also named the overall Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards winner, which took place online in association with the National Ploughing Association.