Advertisement
News

More success for Kerry on final day at Ploughing Championships

Sep 18, 2021 15:09 By radiokerrynews
More success for Kerry on final day at Ploughing Championships More success for Kerry on final day at Ploughing Championships
Share this article

There was more success for Kerry on the final day of the National Ploughing Championships.

The 90th edition of the competition took place in Laois between Wednesday and Friday of this week.

Kerry's John Healy placed second in the Junior Conventional Plough Class A Grade yesterday.

Advertisement

It rounds off a successful week for the county at the Championships, following a first-place finish, two second places, and a third place by Kerry ploughmen on Wednesday.

Tralee company Brandon Bioscience was also named the overall Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards winner, which took place online in association with the National Ploughing Association.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus