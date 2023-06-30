Advertisement
Mods & Minis moves to Killarney Outlet Centre

Jun 30, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Outlet Centre 2023. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com email:[email protected]
Children’s clothing shop, Mods & Minis is moving from its base at Deerpark to the Killarney Outlet Centre.

It’ll operate from the 4,700 square foot unit which previously housed the Tiger store; Mods and Minis will open at the Killarney Outlet Centre next Thursday (July 6th).

Centre manager Paul Sherry says it’s a great endorsement for the Killarney Outlet Centre, which is now under new ownership.

There will be a 50% summer sale, live entertainment, and face painting to celebrate the opening of the shop next week.

 

 

