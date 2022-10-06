Advertisement
News

Missing Tralee teen located

Oct 6, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Missing Tralee teen located Missing Tralee teen located
Share this article

Gardaí have confirmed that a teenager who had been missing from Tralee has been located safe and well.

15-year-old Nicholas O’Sullivan hadn’t been seen since Monday.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus