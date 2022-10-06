Missing Tralee teen located

Gardaí have confirmed that a teenager who had been missing from Tralee has been located safe and well.
15-year-old Nicholas O’Sullivan hadn’t been seen since Monday.
Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.
