Minster for Education opens new school extension and facilities in Tralee

The Minister for Education has officially opened an extension at Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, Tralee.

Norma Foley visited the school to launch the new building, which includes five new state of the art classrooms.

The new development elevates the Gaelscoil to a 16 classroom school, allowing pupils from junior infants to 6th class to avail of a two classroom structure.

Minister Foley also opened an all-weather multi sports play area and Tralee’s first Ball wall in the school on her visit.