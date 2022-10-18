Advertisement
News

Minster for Education opens new school extension and facilities in Tralee

Oct 18, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Minster for Education opens new school extension and facilities in Tralee Minster for Education opens new school extension and facilities in Tralee
17.10.2022 " Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn Tralee :: Pictured : .. Norma Foley Minister for Educationfive opened five new modern, state-of-the-art new classrooms and extension at Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn Tralee. This new development elevates the Gaelscoil to a 16 classroom school enabling all pupils to benefit from a two classroom structure for each and every year from Junior infants right through to 6th class. The Minister also opened an all-weather multi sports play area and Tralee’s first and only Ball wall. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

The Minister for Education has officially opened an extension at Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, Tralee.

Norma Foley visited the school to launch the new building, which includes five new state of the art classrooms.

The new development elevates the Gaelscoil to a 16 classroom school, allowing pupils from junior infants to 6th class to avail of a two classroom structure.

Advertisement

Minister Foley also opened an all-weather multi sports play area and Tralee’s first Ball wall in the school on her visit.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus