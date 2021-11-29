Minister's refusal to meet thalidomide group not acceptable says Kerry member

A Kerry thalidomide survivor says she doesn't accept the Health Minister's reason for refusing to meet with them.

Thalidomide was a drug used to treat morning sickness in pregnancy but it caused devastating damage to babies who were born without limbs or with foreshortened limbs, as well as other impairments and injuries.

On the 60th anniversary of the international withdrawal of the drug, survivors have called for a state apology.

Advertisement

Jacqui Browne from Tralee is one of about 50 thalidomide survivors in Ireland. She says the number is so small the government can afford to provide statutory redress.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it wasn't appropriate to meet representatives of the Irish Thalidomide Association because a number of cases are going before the court.

However, Ms Browne says this isn't an acceptable reason.