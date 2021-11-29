Advertisement
News

Minister's refusal to meet thalidomide group not acceptable says Kerry member

Nov 29, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Minister's refusal to meet thalidomide group not acceptable says Kerry member Minister's refusal to meet thalidomide group not acceptable says Kerry member
Share this article

A Kerry thalidomide survivor says she doesn't accept the Health Minister's reason for refusing to meet with them.

Thalidomide was a drug used to treat morning sickness in pregnancy but it caused devastating damage to babies who were born without limbs or with foreshortened limbs, as well as other impairments and injuries.

On the 60th anniversary of the international withdrawal of the drug, survivors have called for a state apology.

Advertisement

Jacqui Browne from Tralee is one of about 50 thalidomide survivors in Ireland. She says the number is so small the government can afford to provide statutory redress.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it wasn't appropriate to meet representatives of the Irish Thalidomide Association because a number of cases are going before the court.

However, Ms Browne says this isn't an acceptable reason.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus