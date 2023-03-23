Minister to officially launch Wind Turbine Technician Apprenticeship in Tralee

Minister Niall Collins is to travel to Tralee today to officially launch a first-of-its-kind apprenticeship.

Kerry College is the only provider in the country of the Wind Turbine Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship.

It’s a three-year programme, run at the Kerry College Monavalley Campus in Tralee.

It’s one of a number of courses in renewables offered there.

Kerry Education and Training Board is hosting an official launch of the apprenticeship this morning by Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science, Niall Collins.