Minister says there may be over 1,200 primary school teachers in Kerry from September

The Minister for Education predicts that there should be more than twelve hundred primary school teachers in Kerry from September.

Minister Norma Foley was responding to a question from Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan.

She said 1,240 posts in Kerry primary schools have currently been allocated for the new school year.

Minister Foley, who's a Fianna Fail TD for Kerry, said it should be noted that the figures given to Deputy Moynihan are provisional as the teacher allocation process for the new year is still ongoing.

She told the TD some schools are still finalising enrolments for September.

Deputy Foley said the provisional total teaching posts for Kerry primary schools represent a 16% increase on the number of posts in the county four years ago.

For the school year 2019/2020 there were almost eleven hundred (1,067 for website) primary teaching posts allocated to Kerry.

Minister Foley added that she is committed to reducing the pupil teacher ratio in primary schools and said the current average is one teacher for every 23 pupils, the lowest ever seen at national school level.