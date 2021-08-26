Minister says all schools should have CO2 monitors by next week

All schools should have CO2 monitors by September 1st to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

That’s according to Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley.

Teachers’ union, the ASTI, claimed earlier this week, that only half of schools had CO2 monitors and some schools have already reopened this week.

Minister Foley says the monitors are in addition to other measures to keep COVID at bay, including opening classroom windows, even in wintertime.

Meanwhile Education Minister Norma Foley doesn’t believe this weekend’s All Ireland football semi-final will see a repeat of crowds congregating near Croke Park.

After last Sunday’s All Ireland Hurling Final, images emerged on social media of large numbers of people who weren’t social distancing or wearing face masks.

Minister Foley says this shows some people not demonstrating best practice, but believes criticism of the Taoiseach for attending the game is unfair.

She doesn't believe last week will be repeated at the Kerry-Tyrone game, as lessons have been learned.