Minister reveals over-prescribing appears confined to South Kerry CAMHS

A Minister has revealed the over-prescribing of medication to children availing of child mental health services appears confined to South Kerry.

This HSE audit of all CAMHS or Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services nationally, began last year.

It followed the publication of the Maskey Report, which found significant harm was caused to 46 children in South Kerry, due to inappropriate medication being prescribed by a junior doctor in CAMHS there.

Advertisement

This HSE audit has yet to be published, but speaking yesterday, Minister of State with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler said the over-prescribing hasn’t been seen anywhere else.

She was speaking at an Irish College of General Practitioners event yesterday, where a reference guide for GPs working with patients who have depression was published, according to the Irish Examiner.