Minister of State for Older People supportive of exploring all options to retain Ocean View Nursing Home

Oct 17, 2024 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Minister of State for Older People supportive of exploring all options to retain Ocean View Nursing Home
The Minister for State for Older People says she is supportive of exploring all options to retain Ocean View Nursing Home in Camp.

Riada Care Limited sent a letter to the Minister of State earlier this week informing her it had signed a contract to buy the 34-bed home from the current owners.

The HSE took interim responsibility for the Camp nursing home last month, after HIQA de-registered Aperee Living Camp Limited as an approved residential care provider.

Minister of State Mary Butler has told Radio Kerry News she is aware of potential interest in purchasing Ocean View.

She adds she’s supportive of exploring all options to retain the nursing home for the residents of the Dingle Peninsula.

Minister Mary Butler also says any negotiations are strictly between the current owner of the home and any potential new investors.

