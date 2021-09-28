Minister of State confident suitable site identified for community playground in Dunquin

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) says he's confident a suitable site has been identified for a community playground in Dunquin.

Minister Patrick O'Donovan met with representatives of Comharchumann Dhún Chaoin yesterday to discuss the potential to site a community playground on lands owned by the OPW near the Blasket Centre.

He says he expects details will be agreed between the OPW and Comharchumann in the coming weeks, adding any proposed agreement would be subject to the normal planning processes.

Minister Patrick O'Donovan also visited the ancient fort at Dún Beag yesterday to see the works to protect it from further erosion and to allow safe public access.