Minister Norma Foley to travel to London for St Patrick's Day

Feb 12, 2025 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
The Government will launch a charm offensive on the United States this St Patrick’s Day.

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and numerous Ministers are all off to America to build relationships under the Donald Trump administration.

Minister for Children, Disabilities and Equality and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley will travel to London for St Patrick's Day.

However, Junior Minister with responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture, Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae is one of three ministers who are staying at home this March to steer the ship.

38 representatives of the State will head to 90 cities across 40 countries this St Patrick’s Day.

There will be a particular emphasis on America with the Taoiseach heading to Washington and Texas while the Tanaiste is off to New York and Philidelphia.

Helen McEntee will go to Australia, Jack Chambers to Chile and Argentina, James Browne to China, and Paschael Donohue to Germany.

Staying at home to steer the ship will be Martin Heydon, Michael Moynihan and Michael Healy Rae.

The Government says the trips offer an paralleled opportunity for Ireland but some have critisicsed the visits to America with People Before Profit saying Ireland shouldn’t bend the knee to Donald Trump.

