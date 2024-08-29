Minister for Transport receives heavy criticism at today's special Killarney MD meeting

The Minister for Transport has come in for heavy criticism at today's special Killarney Municipal District meeting.

In recent weeks, councillors received an email from Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan, stating the N22 Farranfore to Lissivigeen and Killarney bypass will not be considered for funding before 2030.

Cathaoirleach Maura Healy-Rae called the special Killarney MD meeting specifically to discuss the traffic gridlock which has dogged the town this summer

Advertisement

Independent councillor Niall 'Botty' O'Callaghan said he's never seen the traffic as bad in Killarney adding this summer has been "absolute and utter gridlock".

He says the N22 Farranfore to Lissivigeen and Killarney bypass will not be built for at least 20 or 30 years if the minister doesn't consider it for funding before the end of this decade.

Cllr O'Callaghan added Transport Infrastructure Ireland policy puts "the walker first, the cyclist second, and the car-user third".

Advertisement

Councillors heard this policy is not appropriate for places like Killarney which have a huge hinterland congregating in the town.

Kerry County Council's Director of Roads & Transportation, Frank Hartnett says .{Irish and European policy dictates what projects get funding.

He says Transport Minister Eamon Ryan decides where funding goes, added the TII's roads budget has been cut.

Advertisement

Mr Hartnett says the most encouraging message he has heard in recent times was when the Taoiseach spoke at the opening of the Listowel bypass.

Taoiseach Simon Harris says his government is in the business of building roads, because electric cars, public transport, bikes and other vehicles will need roads.

Mr Hartnett says} the next government must put the N22 bypass in their manifesto, and that a part of the road could be completed by 2030 if there was political will.

Advertisement

Some councillors said that Kerry TDs need to be more vocal in getting a bypass for Killarney, with Minister Norma Foley also being called out.

Several councillors expressed their desire for a new Minister for Transport after the next general election.