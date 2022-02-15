Minister for Transport announces almost €30m funding for regional and local roads in Kerry

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has allocated more than €29.5m funding for the improvement of regional and local roads in Kerry.

Improvements include bridge rehabilitation, safety improvement works, and restoration maintenance.

Education Minister Norma Foley, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Independent TD Michael Healy Rae welcome the announcement.

Advertisement

41 roads in Kerry are to benefit from the €29.5-million funding granted to regional and local roads in the county.

€2.2m is being granted to the R556 Dale Road in North Kerry.

€1.49m is being allocated for the Tralee Northern Relief Road.

Advertisement

€515,000 has been allocated to safety improvement works which will benefit five Kerry roads in Kilgarvan Village, Knocknaboul Cross in Ballydesmond, Matt Talbot Road, Tralee, Cleady Cross Junction, Kenmare and Finnegan’s Cross, Kilcummin.

The scheme for the Clash Cross to Ballymullen Road in Tralee will receive half a million euro.

€400,000 is being assigned to widen the footpath from Quill Street to John Joe Sheehy Road in Tralee.

Advertisement

11 bridges in Kerry will receive €745,000.

This includes Moybella North Bridge which will receive €150,000 and Gortnamackanee, Waterville which will be allocated €115,000.

Over €600,000 has been allocated to 20 projects for climate change and resilience works.

Advertisement

Full details: