Minister for Integration’s team to meet with Killarney residents over asylum seekers accommodation plans

Nov 21, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Integration's team to meet with Killarney residents over asylum seekers accommodation plans
Members of the Minister for Integration’s team will meet with Killarney residents to discuss plans to house asylum seekers in the town.

The Department of Integration is proposing to locate 70 male international protection applicants at the Harmony Inn on the Muckross Road in the town.

There’s been criticism of this for several reasons, including existing pressure on services and fears for the town’s tourism industry.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says Minister Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed that members of his team will meet with the Kerry TD along with members of the Killarney community to discuss the plans.

 

