Minister for Housing commends Kerry County Council

The Minister for Housing, Heritage and Local Government has commended Kerry County Council.

Nearly 800 (796) vacant social homes were brought back into active use in the Kingdom between 2014-2023.

That’s according to Voids Programme figures released by the Department of Housing recently.

The figures also show that almost €10 million was spent to renovate and refurbish the homes.

Making more efficient use of existing housing stock is a key action of the Government’s Housing for All plan.

Minister Darragh O’Brien said he commends Kerry County Councils for working with the government to bring these homes back into use.