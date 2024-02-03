Advertisement
News

Minister for Housing commends Kerry County Council

Feb 3, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Housing commends Kerry County Council
Share this article

The Minister for Housing, Heritage and Local Government has commended Kerry County Council.

Nearly 800 (796) vacant social homes were brought back into active use in the Kingdom between 2014-2023.

That’s according to Voids Programme figures released by the Department of Housing recently.

Advertisement

The figures also show that almost €10 million was spent to renovate and refurbish the homes.

Making more efficient use of existing housing stock is a key action of the Government’s Housing for All plan.

Minister Darragh O’Brien said he commends Kerry County Councils for working with the government to bring these homes back into use.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Aontú MEP candidate says numbers of trained medical staff emigrating shows failures of government
Advertisement
Kerry TD welcome approval of new special needs base for Kerry school
67 young people from Kerry and get free EU travel passes
Advertisement

Recommended

Aontú MEP candidate says numbers of trained medical staff emigrating shows failures of government
Kerry TD welcome approval of new special needs base for Kerry school
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Saturday local badminton fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus