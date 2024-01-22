Advertisement
News

Minister for Higher Education announces funding for MTU

Jan 22, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Higher Education announces funding for MTU
Share this article

Minister for Further and Higher Education has announced funding for Munster Technological University.

This is a part of a €4.5 million Distributed Campus Support Fund announced today by Simon Harris.

This investment aims to support higher education institutions with multiple campuses in remote regional locations.

Advertisement

MTU has six campuses, two of which are in Kerry, and is due to receive €230,000 from this support fund.

This aims to help the institution boost and maximise the impact of all campuses.

The investment has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

4,500 premises in Kerry remain without power
Advertisement
Development of UHK permanent oncology unit moves a step closer
Edenburn House owners state apartments to go on private rental market
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney National Park still impacted by Storm Isha
4,500 premises in Kerry remain without power
Irish F1 show shortlisted for Best Motorsport Podcast
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jan 22, 2024 12:56
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus