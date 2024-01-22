Minister for Higher Education announces funding for MTU

Minister for Further and Higher Education has announced funding for Munster Technological University.

This is a part of a €4.5 million Distributed Campus Support Fund announced today by Simon Harris.

This investment aims to support higher education institutions with multiple campuses in remote regional locations.

MTU has six campuses, two of which are in Kerry, and is due to receive €230,000 from this support fund.

This aims to help the institution boost and maximise the impact of all campuses.

The investment has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley.