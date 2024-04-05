Advertisement
Minister for Health wants to hear from local healthcare team regarding vacant facilities

Apr 5, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
The Minister for Health wants to hear from local healthcare teams about what should happen with vacated hospitals in Kerry.

Stephen Donnelly visited University Hospital Kerry this morning and is due to address the IMO conference this afternoon.

Minister Donnelly noted that he wants to listen to community teams about what should happen with vacant facilitates such as St Columbanus and the District Hospital.

He said there has been investments and improvement to community nursing units, which raises the issue of the old facilities.

 

