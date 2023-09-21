Minister for Education says  protest outside Leinster House represents anti-democratic approach

The Minister for Education says yesterday’s protest outside Leinster House represents an anti-democratic approach.

Aggressive protests took place outside the Dáil and demonstrators heckled people coming in and out of the building.

They also wheeled a mock gallows which featured an effigy of a man hanging from a noose to the gates of the Dáil.

Pictures of a number of politicians, including Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, were also displayed on the gallows.

Minister Foley, wasn’t in Leinster House yesterday, but says this was chilling to see.

13 people were arrested and security at Government Buildings is to be reviewed.

Minister Norma Foley says the vast majority of people don’t support the behaviour of the protestors yesterday:

Lyn Fenton from Killorglin was caught up in the protests yesterday.

Ms Fenton was in Dublin with the patient support group 221 Plus, which supports those directly affected by the failures in the CervicalCheck screening programme.

They were briefing the Oireachtas on the work their group has done in last year and had to walk through the protest to get into Leinster House.

Lyn Fenton says they were told they couldn’t leave Leinster House after the briefing due to fears for their safety.

She says the protestors were intimidating: