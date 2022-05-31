Advertisement
Minister for Education called on to ensure teacher isn’t lost in Kerry national school

May 31, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
The Minister for Education is being called on to ensure a teacher isn’t lost in a Kerry national school.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says the numbers for Scoil Realt na Mara in Cromane were counted last October.

At the time, the school had 136 pupils, two short what was required; however, councillor Cahill says six more children have enrolled in the school since the October cut-off date.

He’s calling on Minister for Education Norma Foley and her department to ensure the Cromane school doesn’t lose a teacher, over a technicality in the way enrolments are counted.

 

