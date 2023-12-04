Minister for Further and Higher Education announces improvement project for MTU Kerry

The Minister for Further and Higher Education is set to make an announcement while visiting MTU Kerry North Campus this morning.

Simon Harris will reveal that two projects in the Munster Technological University will progress to the next stage of development under the Technological Sector Strategic Projects Fund (TSSPF).

The proposal for the Tralee campus is the development of a Student Learner Centre, which will aim to provide top class facilities to up to 3,000 students in the North Campus.

Advertisement

The improvements in the Cork MTU campus will upgrade two exising blocks to provide improved facilities in the areas of Business, Humanities, Engineering, Science, Health and Wellbeing, Tourism.