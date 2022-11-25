Minister Foley praises leadership shown by business community

The business community in Tralee has always shown a desire and determination to strive for excellence in the development of their town and county, according to Minister for Education Norma Foley.

Minister Foley was addressing the inaugural Tralee Chamber Presidents Lunch.

Tralee has always been about a quality of life and a quality of place according to Minister Foley.

She said that businesses have shown a remarkable resilience and agility in facing challenges, and that while challenges remain the Government is committed to continuing to support business and enterprise.

Minister Foley praised the leadership shown by Tralee Chamber Alliance and other Chambers of Commerce throughout the county.

She praised developments in The Mall and the Island of Geese and said that KCC has never been short of ambition and vision. Minister Foley said that the story of Tralee is an evolving one.

Chamber President Nathan Mc Donnell said that the town has seen considerable redevelopment over the past number of years and continues to improve and develop.

A special presentation was made by Kerry Group to mark the company's 50th anniversary this year, and the contribution made by the late Denis Reen to the town of Tralee was also remembered by those present.