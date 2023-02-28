Minister brands current cancer services at UHK as unacceptable and unsustainable

The Minister for Health says the current situation for cancer services at University Hospital Kerry is unacceptable and unsustainable.

Minister Stephen Donnelly was responding to a query by Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, asking when oncology services at UHK would have a permanent location.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly he says discussed the oncology services with UHK management when he visited the Tralee-based hospital in January.

He says a new oncology unit, which will provide greater capacity, is sorely needed; he says project is going through the appropriate stages for capital projects and will be advanced this year.

Minister Donnelly says the Government’s priority is that every patient in the Kerry region receives the best possible care in the right environment.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the Minister provided no timeline for when people can expect this new unit to be built.

Deputy Daly says he fears other services will be compromised during surge periods, which he says have previously resulted in months of closures for the day ward and many cancelled day procedures.

He says a proper workforce plan as well as extensive capital works are required to ensure facilities are up to scratch.