Advertisement
News

Minister asked to intervene after mast erected next to family home in Inch

Dec 15, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Minister asked to intervene after mast erected next to family home in Inch Minister asked to intervene after mast erected next to family home in Inch
Share this article

The Minister for Communications has been asked to intervene after a telecommunications mast was erected adjacent to a family home in West Kerry.

In 2020, eir received planning permission to erect a 20-metre mast with antennae, dishes and associated equipment at its exchange in Inch.

A protest was held there this morning, after the structure was raised in recent days.

Advertisement

Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin highlighted the issue in the Dáil, calling for the minister to contact eir in an effort to relocate the mast. He says it’s heart breaking for the family.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus