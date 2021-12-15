Minister asked to intervene after mast erected next to family home in Inch

The Minister for Communications has been asked to intervene after a telecommunications mast was erected adjacent to a family home in West Kerry.

In 2020, eir received planning permission to erect a 20-metre mast with antennae, dishes and associated equipment at its exchange in Inch.

A protest was held there this morning, after the structure was raised in recent days.

Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin highlighted the issue in the Dáil, calling for the minister to contact eir in an effort to relocate the mast. He says it’s heart breaking for the family.