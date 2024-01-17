Advertisement
Milk price for December supply announced by Kerry Group

Jan 17, 2024 17:33 By radiokerrynews
Milk price for December supply announced by Kerry Group
Kerry Group has announced its price for milk supplied in December.

The company says the price will rise to 36 cent per litre, inclusive of VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The processor says its December price will be 39.5 cent per litre at EU Standard Constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

Kerry says based on its average milk solids for December, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 45.5 cent per litre.

The company says the markets continue to seek a definitive trajectory in 2024, with uncertainty revolving around demand, particularly relating to dynamics within China.

