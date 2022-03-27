Advertisement
Mieke Vanmechelen named as Kerry's Filmmaker in Residence

Mar 27, 2022 12:03 By radiokerrynews
Mieke Vanmechelen named as Kerry's Filmmaker in Residence
Mieke Vanmechelen from Kenmare has been named as Kerry's Filmmaker in Residence.

In her role, Mieke works with young people and schools across the county.

Currently the filmmaker is working with St Brendan’s College on a project tackling the subject of male violence.

In April she will lend a hand to students at the Presentation Secondary School in Killarney on a mountain rescue documentary.

Ms Vanmechlelen is also developing a showcase of films made by young people with Kerry International Film Festival Director.

The filmmaker in residence is funded by Kerry County Council, the Arts Council and Creative Ireland.

