Advertisement
News

Mid-Kerry festival happening at the end of the month

Jul 6, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Mid-Kerry festival happening at the end of the month Mid-Kerry festival happening at the end of the month
Photo: Pexels on Pixabay
Share this article

Féile Lughnasadh is happening in Milltown this year for a four day event.

 

The free, family festival is running from July 28th until July 31st.

Advertisement

 

The theme is the ancient Lughnasadh celebration which is a traditional Celtic event to mark the beginning of the harvest.

 

Advertisement

The festival begins with the parade on the Friday, while Saturday night will see an open-air concert featuring Sharon Shannon.

 

On Sunday there’ll be a craft fair which'll present the best in local artisan foods, along with kids’ activities with ‘Party Time’ and storytelling with ‘The Crafty Cailleach’.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus