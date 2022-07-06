Mid-Kerry festival happening at the end of the month

Féile Lughnasadh is happening in Milltown this year for a four day event.

The free, family festival is running from July 28th until July 31st.

The theme is the ancient Lughnasadh celebration which is a traditional Celtic event to mark the beginning of the harvest.

The festival begins with the parade on the Friday, while Saturday night will see an open-air concert featuring Sharon Shannon.

On Sunday there’ll be a craft fair which'll present the best in local artisan foods, along with kids’ activities with ‘Party Time’ and storytelling with ‘The Crafty Cailleach’.