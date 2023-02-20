Mid-Kerry family thanks community for support after home destroyed by lightning strike

A family from mid-Kerry, whose home was destroyed by a lightning strike, has thanked the community for its support.

The Fenton-Toms’ home in Muingaphuca, Caragh Lake, was struck by lightning in the early hours of January 8th.

Marie and Joe Fenton-Toms and two of their four children were in the house at the time, and all managed to get out without any serious injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help the family replace items and get them back on their feet.

Marie says she and her family will forever be indebted to everyone who was supported them since their house was destroyed.

The Fenton-Toms’ home was insured but their policy will not cover the total cost of the rebuild due to the rising cost of building materials and labour.

Marie says people should check an online guide by the Society of Chartered Surveyors in Ireland, which will assist them in valuing the cost of a rebuild for insurance purposes, in the event of a major incident.

She also has this advice for people regarding material items in their homes.