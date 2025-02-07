The sports hall in the MTU’s Kerry Sports Academy has officially been named after the late Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

Halla Mhíchíl Uí Mhuircheartaigh, or the Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh Sports Hall, was unveiled at a special event in the Kerry Sports Academy last evening.

The legendary broadcaster from Dún Síon in West Kerry passed away last June, at the age of 93.

The words of Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s old friend and former broadcaster Mártan Ó Ciadhra, who was among the speakers at last evening’s event.

Friends and family remembered Micheál the commentator, the man, the educator, and the rogue.

As part of the Board of the Foundation that raised money to build the Sports Academy, Ó Muircheartaigh, also an honorary fellow of the former IT Tralee, raised over €200,000 through an event in Dublin.

His family were among the attendees, and his son Aonghus told Radio Kerry that it’s a fitting tribute to his father, who was also a teacher for many years.

Aonghus also thanked everyone who came out and paid tribute to his father on his passing last June.