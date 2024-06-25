Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh passes away

Legendary GAA broadcaster Mícheál O'Muircheartaigh has died at the age of 93.

Regarded as an iconic voice in Irish sports broadcasting - the man from Dún Síon in Kerry commentated on his first match in 1949.

O'Muircheartaigh worked as a teacher until the mid-1980s when he became a full-time broadcaster with RTE.

Advertisement

He took over as the lead commentator on Radio One when Míchael O'Hehir retired in 1985.

The last All-Ireland final he commentated on was in 2010 when Cork beat Down in the senior football decider.

He also played a part in multiple Kerry All-Ireland victories, training many Dublin based Kingdom players.

Advertisement

Speaking with Radio Kerry back in 2009, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh was asked about being unbiased in All-Ireland finals in which his native county was playing