Advertisement
News

Michael Healy-Rae says his phone is on regarding talks over government formation and support

Dec 2, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Michael Healy-Rae says his phone is on regarding talks over government formation and support
Michael Healy-Rae speaks to Radio Kerry after topping the poll and being elected on the first count in Kerry in the 2024 General Election. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Share this article

Michael Healy-Rae says the phone is on regarding talks over the formation and support for the next Government.

The Independent TD topped the poll in Kerry, surpassing the surplus by over 5,500 votes; while his brother Danny was re-elected in the eleventh count.

He says they are available for talks, whether as a ministerial role; or in a confidence and supply arrangement - similar to their late father Jackie's arrangement in the 28th Dáil.

Advertisement

One third of voters in Kerry gave their first preference votes to the Healy-Raes.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he has three items to discuss before going into government with anyone - and that's Kerry, Kerry and Kerry.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce pay tribute to Donal O'Grady
Advertisement
Norma Foley says disinformation made for difficult election campaign
Long-serving Kerry Fine Gael councillor blasts party’s general election strategy
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce pay tribute to Donal O'Grady
Norma Foley says disinformation made for difficult election campaign
Long-serving Kerry Fine Gael councillor blasts party’s general election strategy
Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards winners announced
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus