Michael Healy-Rae says his phone is on regarding talks over government formation and support

Michael Healy-Rae says the phone is on regarding talks over the formation and support for the next Government.

The Independent TD topped the poll in Kerry, surpassing the surplus by over 5,500 votes; while his brother Danny was re-elected in the eleventh count.

He says they are available for talks, whether as a ministerial role; or in a confidence and supply arrangement - similar to their late father Jackie's arrangement in the 28th Dáil.

One third of voters in Kerry gave their first preference votes to the Healy-Raes.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he has three items to discuss before going into government with anyone - and that's Kerry, Kerry and Kerry.