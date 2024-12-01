Advertisement
Michael Healy Rae becomes first Kerry TD elected to the 34th Dáil

Dec 1, 2024 11:17 By radiokerrynews
Michael Healy Rae becomes first Kerry TD elected to the 34th Dáil
Michael Healy-Rae celebrates after topping the poll and being elected on the first count in Kerry in the 2024 General Election
Michael Healy Rae was elected just before midnight last night.

This was the moment when Kerry elected its first TD to the 34th Dáil.

Deputy Healy Rae said he is proud to represent Kerry.

