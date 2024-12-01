Danny Healy-Rae elected to third seat in Kerry constituency

Danny Healy-Rae has been re-elected to the Dáil, taking the third of Kerry's five seats.

He was elected on count 11, following the transfer of Labour candidate Mike Kennedy's votes, following his elimination in count 10.

Danny Healy-Rae received 261 votes to push him over the quota of 13,083 - to 13,239 votes.

The candidate with the lowest number of votes - Catherina O'Sullivan of Aontú - was eliminated.

Her 2,897 votes will now be distributed in count 12.

So far three of five Kerry TD's have been elected, they are; Michael Healy-Rae (Ind), Pa Daly (Sinn Féin), Danny Healy-Rae (Ind)

Four candidates remain in the running for the final two seat in the Kerry constituency.

Here is how the votes stand after count 12:

Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil) - 10,047

Norma Foley (FF) - 12,524

Cleo Murphy (Green Party) - 3,185

Billy O'Shea (Fine Gael) - 9,137

Follow Radio Kerry's live election blog here.