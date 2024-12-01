Advertisement
News

Danny Healy-Rae elected to third seat in Kerry constituency

Dec 1, 2024 20:18 By radiokerrynews
Danny Healy-Rae elected to third seat in Kerry constituency
Danny Healy Rae celebrates winning the third seat in the Kerry constituency. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Share this article

Danny Healy-Rae has been re-elected to the Dáil, taking the third of Kerry's five seats.

He was elected on count 11, following the transfer of Labour candidate Mike Kennedy's votes, following his elimination in count 10.

Danny Healy-Rae received 261 votes to push him over the quota of 13,083 - to 13,239 votes.

Advertisement

The candidate with the lowest number of votes - Catherina O'Sullivan of Aontú - was eliminated.

Her 2,897 votes will now be distributed in count 12.

So far three of five Kerry TD's have been elected, they are; Michael Healy-Rae (Ind), Pa Daly (Sinn Féin), Danny Healy-Rae (Ind)

Advertisement

Four candidates remain in the running for the final two seat in the Kerry constituency.

Here is how the votes stand after count 12:

Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil) - 10,047

Advertisement

Norma Foley (FF) - 12,524

Cleo Murphy (Green Party) - 3,185

Billy O'Shea (Fine Gael) - 9,137

Advertisement

 

Follow Radio Kerry's live election blog here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Condolences extended to family and friends of former Killarney councillor Donal Grady
Advertisement
Pa Daly secures second Kerry seat on seventh count
Tributes paid to former councillor Donal Grady
Advertisement

Recommended

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Review
KSBGL Review
Sport

KSBGL Review

Dec 1, 2024 17:40
Condolences extended to family and friends of former Killarney councillor Donal Grady
Lixnaw Coursing Review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus