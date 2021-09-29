Michael Fassbender gives students at his former Killarney school acting tips

An Oscar-nominated actor dropped into to give some Killarney students some acting tips this week.

Michael Fassbender visited St Brendan’s College in Killarney, where he gave a drama workshop to transition year students.

St Brendan’s college tweeted its thanks to the former pupil and posted pictures of the two-time Oscar nominee giving advice to the students. Michael Fassbender, who was born in Germany but grew up in Killarney, is best known for his roles in films such as 12 Years A Slave, Hunger, Steve Jobs and the X-Men franchise.