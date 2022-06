Michael Fassbender is back behind the wheel for the Le Mans 24-hour race in France.

The Kerry actor crashed his Porsche into a barrier on Friday, but walked away unharmed.

The race is described as an 'automobile endurance event', it's won by the car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours.

Fassbender says racing was his first dream-even before acting, his journey to Le Mans has been documented in a Youtube series.