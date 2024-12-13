Michael Cahill's son looks set to take his seat on Kerry County Council

The son of newly elected TD Michael Cahill looks set to take over his seat on Kerry County Council.

Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill was elected for the Kenmare Local Electoral Area in June.

His election to the Dáil left his council seat to be filled.

Fianna Fáil will hold a convention to replace him tonight; it will take place in the Glenbeigh Glencar GAA grounds at 8 o’clock.

Just one candidate has been nominated before convention – Deputy Cahill’s son Tommy.

Mr Cahill, who’s 28-years-old, is a teacher.