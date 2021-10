Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Kerry for wet conditions until Saturday morning.

The alert is also in place for Clare, Cork, Limerick, Donegal and Connacht.

Met Éireann is warning that a band of rain is approaching from the Atlantic and it will lead to persistent and heavy falls in places.

There may be some river flooding as well as localised surface flooding.

This advisory will be updated tomorrow morning and warnings may be issued.