MEPs will vote today on a law to eliminate emissions in buildings throughout Europe.

The legislation aims to fully decarbonise more than 100 million buildings across the EU.

Carbon dioxide currently makes up a third of the bloc's emissions.

If passed, countries would have two years to lay out how they could decarbonise their buildings.

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly says that finalising the latest proposal took a long time but is likely to be approved by the members today: