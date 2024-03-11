Advertisement
Kerry MEP selected to run in Ireland South European Elections this year

Mar 11, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP has been officially selected to run in the Ireland South European Elections this year.

Kilcummin native, Sean Kelly will represent Fine Gael in the June elections.

The party will run two candidates in the constituency.

Sean Kelly has been a member of the European Parliament for Ireland South since 2009.

His Fine Gael running mate to replace retiring MEP Deirdre Clune has also been selected.

John Mullins is a former CEO of Bord Gáis.

The Cork businessman currently serves as group chaimen of solar energy group, Amerenco.

The Fine Gael convention to select their candidates for Ireland South took place in Clonmel yesterday.

