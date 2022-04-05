MEP says Kerry Group’s suspension of operations in Russia and Belarus may influence other companies

Kerry Group’s decision to suspend operations in Russia and Belarus is welcome news and may encourage other such companies to follow suit.

That’s according to Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher, who previously called for the Tralee-headquartered company to close its operation there.

Yesterday, Kerry Group announced the suspension of its operations in Russia and Belarus; it’ll continue to pay employees and fulfil, what it describes, as its legal obligations.

MEP Billy Kelleher says tougher sanctions like reducing gas and stopping oil and coal imports would ensure Russia can’t continue to fund the war.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says Kerry’s suspension of its operations won’t solve anything, but it's positive news:

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says Kerry Group’s decision to suspended operations in Russia and Belarus is belated.

In recent weeks, he made numerous calls for the agri-food giant to suspend its operations there, in light of what he called the barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

Cllr Foley says it’s was the right call: