An Ireland South MEP says EU support for Ireland is increasing, in EU-Norway fishries talks.

The discussions centre around granting Norwegian fishermen access to Irish waters to fish for blue whiting.

Fianna Fáil MEP, Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, says no access to Irish waters should be given without a dividend to Irish fishers.

MEP Kelleher says the Irish Government need to hold its position during the current round of negotiations.