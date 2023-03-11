Advertisement
MEP praises EU decision to grant more time for medical device re-registration

Mar 11, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
MEP praises EU decision to grant more time for medical device re-registration
An Ireland South MEP says she’s relieved the EU voted to delay requirements to re-register medical devices.

Deirdre Clune, who represents Kerry, says an estimated 15,000 medical devices needed to be recertified by next year; including heart valves, breast implants and catheters.

The EU recently voted to give the medical industry more time to complete the paperwork; with ‘high risk’ classed devices given until the end of 2027.

The Fine Gael MEP, says it was the right decision to grant more time.

