MEP praises EU decision to grant more time for medical device re-registration

An Ireland South MEP says she’s relieved the EU voted to delay requirements to re-register medical devices.

Deirdre Clune, who represents Kerry, says an estimated 15,000 medical devices needed to be recertified by next year; including heart valves, breast implants and catheters.

The EU recently voted to give the medical industry more time to complete the paperwork; with ‘high risk’ classed devices given until the end of 2027.

The Fine Gael MEP, says it was the right decision to grant more time.