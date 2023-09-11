Advertisement
MEP calls for national anaerobic digestion programme

Sep 11, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Photo: fiannafail.ie
An MEP for Kerry says the only viable way of dealing with the organic slurry from dairy farms is through anaerobic digestion.

Anaerobic digestion facilities take in slurry, and other products, and convert them into biogas and organic digestate.

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher says the entire sector - co-ops, farm organisations, farmers, and the government, must get on board with this proven technology.

The Ireland South MEP will be requesting investment in a national anaerobic digester programme and Budget 2024 support at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party think in.

