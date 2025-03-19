Advertisement
MEP calls for end to "demonisation" of Ireland’s dairy farmers

Mar 19, 2025 13:29 By radiokerrynews
MEP calls for end to "demonisation" of Ireland's dairy farmers
An Ireland South MEP has called for an end to, what he claims, is  the "demonisation" of Ireland’s dairy farmers.

MEP Billy Kelleher was reacting to the findings of the Early Insights Nitrogen Indicator for 2024, which was published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

It finds there's been a further reduction in nitrogen pollution in Ireland's rivers.

Agriculture remains the main source of nitrogen in Ireland's waterways.

However, the EPA commended the sector's significant efforts to reduce nitrogen pollution.

Kerry IFA chair Jason Fleming says Ireland can now confidently seek to retain its nitrates derogation from the European Commission:

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher claimed some have used nitrogen pollution to attack Irish agriculture, particularly the dairy sector.

He said nitrogen levels in Irish rivers are the lowest in eight years, and argued this proves the efforts of dairy farmers are delivering and should continue.

The report found there is still too much nitrogen in waterways in the southeast of the country.

