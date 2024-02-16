Kerry County Council identified the highest number of cases of illegal slurry spreading of any local authority in the country.

The EU Nitrates Directive bans the practice at certain times of the year to protect water quality and promote good farming practices.

The Irish Farmers Journal reports Kerry County Council found nine alleged cases of farmers spreading slurry during the most recent 'closed period'.

Under the Nitrates Action Programme, Kerry is in Zone B - so farmers couldn't spread slurry between the 1st October last and the 15th January.

Advocates argue these restrictions reduce the likelihood of water pollution.

Chairman of Kerry IFA, Kenny Jones says many farmers oppose so-called 'calendar farming':