A MEP for Ireland South, which includes Kerry, is in Paris today to meet with the French president.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher will meet with Emmanuel Macron as well as leading members of the French government to discuss the EU-Mercosur trade deal.

Mercosur, or the southern common market, is an economic and political bloc in South America.

The Mercosur-EU deal is aimed at reducing tariffs and barriers between the two blocs to enhance trade, but its ratification has faced delays due to environmental and political concerns.

MEP Kelleher says Ireland must work with its allies, like France, to protect both the Amazon Rainforest, European farmers and other common interests.

He added that, despite difficulties within the French government, the entire French political system is opposed to a Mercosur Trade Deal that threatens farmers’ livelihoods.